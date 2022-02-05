SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One of the last games of the night at the Pentagon featured De Smet and St. Thomas More. In the opening minute of the game, Tory Holland’s shot was off the mark but the big fella Damon Wilkinson was there to swallow up the offensive board and the put back. The game was tied at two. Moments later, Cade Kandolin had a nice crossover into a deep jumper from beyond the arc, and it would fall. St. Thomas more with an 8-2 lead. A few possessions later, again it was Kandolin going to work, this time getting all the way to the rack plus the foul. St. Thomas More was in control of this game until the 4th quarter.

De Smet was up a point when Kaden Fast kicked it out for Tory Holland and the junior would hit the biggest shot of the game. It wasn’t pretty but De Smet wins 36-30 over St. Thomas More.