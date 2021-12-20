De Smet boys knock off Dell Rapids St. Mary

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Top-ranked De Smet visited Dell Rapids St. Mary in boys basketball Monday night. The Bulldogs built a 7-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half for the 60-42 victory.

Dell Rapids St. Mary battled Class B’s top team well and grabbed the 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter on Dylan Mathis’ three pointer. Mathis led the Cardinals with 16 points in the game.

De Smet would battle back in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Cardinals by 8 in the quarter to take a 7-point halftime lead. The Bulldogs would pull away in the 2nd for the 60-42 victory.

Kalen Garry scored a game-high 24 points in the win, while Damon Wilkinson added 18 for the Bulldogs.