ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) – The De Smet Bulldogs have now won back to back Class B state championships.

“There’s nothing better than playing for De Smet. So much love from the community, everyone is so close, it’s just the place to be, for real,” De Smet senior guard Kalen Garry said.

De Smet trailed by nine at one point in the first quarter, but slowly worked themselves back in front behind the play of junior forward Damon Wilkson who finished with 19 points and 23 rebounds.

“I was a little nervous, but I knew if we played together, shots would start to fall, keep our defense up, we’d come back and pull through,” De Smet junior forward Damon Wilkinson stated.

The Bulldogs led Lower Brule by four at the break and would go on to hold the Sioux to just five total points in the second half. They would coast to a 49-26 victory giving the 2022 senior class a record of 94-7 over the last 4 seasons.

“It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m going to be without Rett, Kalen, Tory, Blake and Colt to do all the work, you know, to show up every day in practice and push the young guys. Kalen is a special player, but they’re all such great competitors that it’s a group effort,” De Smet Head Coach Jeff Gruenhagen said.

“Going out on top, it’s a great feeling but knowing that I’m done playing with the guys that I love and grew up playing basketball with is hard. So, I mean, a lot of mixed emotions I’m going through,” De Smet senior forward Tory Holland remarked.

“De Smet basketball has changed my life, I loved every second of it. I’ve had so many memories playing with these guys. From my past teammates, everything,” Garry said. “It’s been one of the greatest moments of my life playing here at De Smet and I couldn’t be more thankful.”

35 years ago to the day, the 87′ Bulldogs would win a championship where current De Smet head coach Jeff Gruenhagen was a player.