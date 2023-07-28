SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘B’ legion baseball state tournament got underway Friday as eight teams made their way to Redfield.

In game one, Dell Rapids Post 65 would go on to advance after claiming the 2-1 victory over Platte-Geddes.

Followed by game two, it’s Clark/Willow Lake who holds off the rally to claim the 5-4 win over Castlewood, earlier in the day.

The evening session saw Salem/ Montrose/ Canova earned a 15-2 win over Tabor. They’ll go on to play Dell Rapids Saturday at 5p.m.

Then, in the game four, Redfield cruised past Elk Point/Jefferson Post 134 14-4. They’ll take on Clark Willow Lake Saturday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m.