SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Day three of the Dakota Classic continued through out and around the Sioux Falls area. At Augustana University Yankton would defeat Sioux Falls Christian by a final of 9-4. Over in Renner, Watertown trailed Omaha Central 4-1 in the 5th inning but would rally from there going on to win by a final of 5-4.

However the semifinals are now set for tomorrow and there will be no South Dakota teams playing. In game one at Augustana University Two Nebraska teams in Omaha Central and Lincoln Pius will do battle and in game two at 11am also being played at Augustana, Grenta, Nebraska will take on the Lincoln North Stars.