Day 2 girls Dakota Relay highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Here are the girls Dakota Relay highlights from day 2.

We start in the day’s first event, the 3200 meter dash where Lincoln’s Alli Bainbridge cruises to a victory with a time of 10 minutes, 57 seconds.

Then came the girls 100 meter hurdles where Brielle Dixon of Brandon Valley motors her way to a time of 14.84, earning her a first place finish.

In the girls 100 meter dash, it was Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley who finishes just ahead of Ella Heinitz to claim 1st with a time of 12-12

Finally in the girl’s class double A 4 by 200 meter relay, Brandon Valley’s Meghan Walker has a great anchor performance to earn the Lynx the title with a time of 1 minute 41.24 seconds.