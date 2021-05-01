Day 2 Boys Dakota Relay highlights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, a whole later The Dakota Relays were back up and running.

The Dakota Relays got underway bright and early Saturday morning.

The first boys track event featured the 32 hundred meter run and it came down to the wire as Brady Yoder of Dickinson, North Dakota picks up the win in 9 minutes and 13 seconds, just 39 hundredths of a second ahead of the 2nd place finisher.

Next was the 110 meter hurdles where Roosevelt’s Paxton Flemming surges forward for the win, finishing with a personal best of 14 point 6-7 seconds.

In the boys 100 meter dash, it was Calob Larson from Legacy, North Dakota who picked up the Dakota Relays victory finsihing with an impressive 10.59 seconds.

Ahead to the boys 4 by 200 meter relay where Viborg-Hurley’s Chase Mason finishes strong to earn a time of 1 minute and 29.6 seconds, which became the new meet record.