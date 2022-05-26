SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Day 1 of the 2022 State Track Meet is underway in Sioux Falls at Howard Wood Field. 2022 is the first time that the state will see a three day event in one location.

Eight running events will be conducted on Thursday, including the finals in the boys and girls 4 x 800 meter relay. 12 field events will be held on Thursday, starting at 12:30 p.m.

You can see full results on the official Dakota Timing website.

Here is a look at results from Thursday:

Class ‘B’ Girls 4 x 800 Meter Relay

Colman-Egan claimed a school record with their time of 9:52.33.

Class ‘A’ Girls 4 x 800 Meter Relay

The time of 9:21.54 is a new meet record. Sioux Falls Christian set the record by nearly five seconds.

Class ‘AA’ Girls 4 x 800 Meter Relay

Class ‘B’ Boys 4 x 800 Meter Relay