SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s basketball team will be searching for a new head coach.

Dawn Plitzuweit has been announced as West Virginia’s newest coach. The Mountaineers play in the Big 12.

West Virginia announced the move in a Tweet.

Plitzuweit recently led the Coyotes to their first NCAA Tournament win and first Sweet 16 appearance this season. South Dakota has won the last three Summit League Tournament titles in a row.

She has a record of 158-36 during her six years at USD and won Summit League Coach of the Year three times.

According to USD, Plitzuweit tops the Summit League record books for overall winning percentage (.819) and league winning percentage (.894).

Before coming to USD, Plitzuweit coached at Northern Kentucky.

The school says a national search for the 11th head coach in South Dakota women’s basketball history will begin immediately.