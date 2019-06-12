Sports

David Ortiz making 'progress' after shooting

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 12:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:48 PM CDT

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - The latest on the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic (all times local):
    
1:30 p.m.
    
The wife of former Red Sox star David Ortiz says her husband is recuperating at a hospital in Boston after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.
    
Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement issued by the team on Wednesday that her husband was in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of trauma surgeon Dr. David King.
    
"Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps.  His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery," she said.
    
"My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal."
    

    
12:30 p.m.
    
Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage show that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.
    
The details were contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
    
Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, who was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic, was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting the bike driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García, the document said.
    
The document also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.
    
Feliz García's lawyer says his client is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.
    
Ortiz is recovering from his wounds in intensive care in Boston.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Tour Northern California
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tour Northern California

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise