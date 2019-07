David Ortiz making ‘progress’ after shooting

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) – The latest on the shooting of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic (all times local):



1:30 p.m.



The wife of former Red Sox star David Ortiz says her husband is recuperating at a hospital in Boston after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.



Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement issued by the team on Wednesday that her husband was in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital under the direction of trauma surgeon Dr. David King.



“Yesterday and this morning, David was able to sit up as well as take some steps. His condition is guarded and he will remain in the ICU for the coming days, but he is making good progress towards recovery,” she said.



“My family and I again want to thank everyone for their endless love and well wishes, and still ask for privacy while David continues to heal.”





12:30 p.m.



Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage show that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortiz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars, indicating a new level of sophistication in the attack.



The details were contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.



Oliver Moisés Mirabal Acosta, who was captured Tuesday night in the town of Mao in the northern Dominican Republic, was driving a grey Hyundai Accent before mounting the bike driven by 25-year-old Eddy Vladimir Feliz García, the document said.



The document also said the two men were seen on security camera footage talking with other people in the Accent and another Hyundai in a nearby street before the shooting at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday.



Feliz García’s lawyer says his client is an innocent motorcycle taxi driver who had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.



Ortiz is recovering from his wounds in intensive care in Boston.