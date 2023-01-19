IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO13) – A new date has been set for the Iowa men’s basketball game against Northwestern that was postponed earlier this week.

The Hawkeyes will now take on the Wildcats Tuesday, January 31 at 8:00 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa had been scheduled to play Northwestern on Wednesday, January 18th, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within Northwestern’s program.

Tickets for the original game will be honored.

Iowa’s next game is Saturday at Ohio State. Tipoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.