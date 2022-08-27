BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The top ranked Lynx opened their season against number four O’Gorman.

In the 2nd quarter with the Knights trailing by a point, Bennett Dannenbring would look left then throw right and would find Ryland Satter in the heart of the field for six. That would put OG in front and they would never look back.

Later in the quarter, Dannenbring with a beauty of a ball right into the lap of guess who, Ryland Satter. Those two were just getting started, the Knight would take a 20-7 lead.

Still in the 2nd, BV would show some fight. Lucas Slack, on the QB keeper, would burrow his way in for the score. That made it a 20-14 contest and it looked like we’d maybe have ourselves a ball game.

But the O’Gorman offense had other plans. Dannenbring continued to serve up dime after dime, this one to Peyton Hage.

Dannebring would finish with 6 touchdowns while Ryland Satter had 5. The O’Gorman Knights pick up the impressive 55-20 victory over BV.