DE SMET, S.D. (KELO) — De Smet standout, Damon Wilkinson is headed to SDSU. The senior announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday.

Wilkinson has helped lead the Bulldogs to three straight class ‘B’ state championships.

This season, he averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds for De Smet as they finished the year with a 22-3 record.

He’ll join former Bulldog, Kalen Garry in Brookings next fall.