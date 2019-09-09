Daly, Lehman, Singh highlight most recent Sanford International player commitments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big news for the Sanford International!

Major champion golfers John Daly, Vijay Singh and Tom Lehman have officially committed to the tournament that kicks off in a week here in Sioux Falls.

All three played the course last year for the first year of the Sanford International. The event starts Monday, September 16th. To kick off the tournament, KELOLAND News will be airing the KELOLAND Sports Special Sanford International on the 16th at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll tell you which holes to watch and what’s new this year at the Minnehaha Country Club.

To see the full, updated player commitment list the tournament website.