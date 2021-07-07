Dallas Goedert, Nate Gerry host Sanford Power football clinic at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota natives and former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Dallas Goedert and Nate Gerry, were both back at Goedert’s old stomping grounds in Brookings today, helping host a football clinic for kids.

This was the second football camp put on by Sanford Power after hosting one yesterday as well at Northern State’s Campus in Aberdeen. Goedert was at both, while Gerry just attended the one today in Brookings. For Goedert it was an opportunity to give something to kids he didn’t get to experience growing up, while for Gerry it was a chance to continue a tradition he learned from some other former South Dakota NFL players.

“There wasn’t camps like this that I was able to go to when I was a kid. So, being able to do that now is a real honor, I’m excited to go and have fun with these kids and show them what I love about the game and that’s just the excitement and being able to run around with no worries,” Goedert said.

“I was one of those kids when I was younger. You know, I used to come to all these camps, I used to see all the NFL guys, you know, the Chad Greenway’s, the Ben Leber’s, those guys and just to be able to see a face, you know, make it and just have that confidence that hey he did it, why can’t I? Just giving back to the youth here is tremendous,” said Gerry.