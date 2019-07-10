Dallas Goedert hosts Sanford POWER football camp

Philadelphia tight end, and former SDSU standout, Dallas Goedert teamed up with Sanford POWER to host a free football camp in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

250 local athletes attended Tuesday’s Sanford POWER football camp headlined by Dallas Goedert. The event included a variety of drills, including route-running and pass-catching, which brought Goedert back to his days in Britton.

“I definitely remember being one of these kids, going to different camps in any sports, that was awesome seeing the older people and now that people look up to me, it’s really special to come out here and give back,” Eagles Tight End Dallas Goedert said.

This is Goedert’s first camp as a member of the Sanford Health team, but has made several trips to northeast South Dakota since being drafted by the Eagles.

“He’s come back to some of our pep assemblies and he came to our state championship game a couple years ago and he still follows our team and of course our team follows him still,” Britton-Hecla Head Coach Pat Renner said.

Goedert’s path to the NFL was paved with hard work, and that’s the message he shared with the kids in Aberdeen.

“Just have fun, play hard, and then really just give it all you have because before you know it, it could be over. For me, just find something you’re passionate about and just give it your all,” Goedert said.

Dallas will now turn his attention to the upcoming NFL season, and plans to lean on what he learned as a rookie.

“Going into my second year, it’s going to be so much easier. I know what to expect right when I get to training camp, the playbook is similar so I won’t have to learn that completely. It is definitely a little more easy not worrying about what it’s going to be like,” Goedert said.

Goedert had 33 catches for 334 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. The Eagles open training camp on Thursday, July 25th.