Dallas Cowboys finally move on from Jason Garrett as coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches from the sidelines in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Jason Garrett is out as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after missing the playoffs with an underachieving team in a make-or-break season.

Garrett had the second-longest tenure at 9½ seasons behind Tom Landry’s 29 years. Garrett took over when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season. The Cowboys finished 8-8 in the final year of Garrett’s contract.

It’s the fourth time Dallas finished 8-8 and missed the postseason under the 53-year-old coach. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate.