Dakota State University will be receiving a new sports complex

Sports

by: KELOLAND News

Dakota State University unveils new logos

Dakota State University announced Thursday that a new sports complex will be coming to the university in the future.

The university will get a new football field, indoor track, baseball field and more.

Phase one will include building a new concourse and outdoors facilities.

 Jeff Dittman, athletics director, said “this is a critical area of improvement for the university, as the athletics facilities are outdated and inadequate for a competitive collegiate program.”

The facilities will be funded by a $10 million donation that was made to the university.

