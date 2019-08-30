Dakota State University will be receiving a new sports complex

Dakota State University announced Thursday that a new sports complex will be coming to the university in the future.

The university will get a new football field, indoor track, baseball field and more.

Phase one will include building a new concourse and outdoors facilities.

Jeff Dittman, athletics director, said “this is a critical area of improvement for the university, as the athletics facilities are outdated and inadequate for a competitive collegiate program.”

The facilities will be funded by a $10 million donation that was made to the university.