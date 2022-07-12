Click the video player above to see highlights from Tuesday

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley posted four runs in the first two innings as they knocked off Dell Rapids, 8-4 on Tuesday.

Recap

Dakota Valley took advantage of two walks and two errors in the first inning, as they plated one run.

A run scores via an error for Dakota Valley!



The second inning saw three more runs come across for Post 319, thanks to some more walks and a shallow double from Brayden Major. Dakota Valley led 4-0 after two innings.

Dakota Valley adds three runs in the second, including a run on this RBI double by Brayden Major.



Post 319 would add one in the fourth and two in the fifth to open up a 7-0 lead, but back came Dell Rapids.

Post 65 picked up a run in the fifth and three in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 7-4.

Austin Harvey with the big double for Dell Rapids. That's part of a three run sixth.



Dakota Valley wouldn’t go quiet in the seventh as they added another run, pushing the lead to 8-4.

Post 319 would give up a couple runners, but no runs in the bottom of the seventh, leading to an 8-4 win for Dakota Valley.