DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley posted four runs in the first two innings as they knocked off Dell Rapids, 8-4 on Tuesday.
Recap
Dakota Valley took advantage of two walks and two errors in the first inning, as they plated one run.
The second inning saw three more runs come across for Post 319, thanks to some more walks and a shallow double from Brayden Major. Dakota Valley led 4-0 after two innings.
Post 319 would add one in the fourth and two in the fifth to open up a 7-0 lead, but back came Dell Rapids.
Post 65 picked up a run in the fifth and three in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 7-4.
Dakota Valley wouldn’t go quiet in the seventh as they added another run, pushing the lead to 8-4.
Post 319 would give up a couple runners, but no runs in the bottom of the seventh, leading to an 8-4 win for Dakota Valley.