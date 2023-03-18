SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley boys basketball team finished another undefeated season, claiming a 54-48 win over Sioux Falls Christian in Saturday’s class ‘A’ state championship.

The Panthers have now won 53 straight games, including back-to-back state titles.

Saturday’s win was never easy. DV found themselves down six at one point in the third quarter, but they’d finish the period strong.

Dakota Valley tied the game at 42 after three quarters.

Then the Panther defense turned it up. They allowed just six points to the Chargers in the final frame.

That helped Dakota Valley hold off Sioux Falls Christian for the narrow 54-48 win.

Isaac Bruns continued his impressive senior season. The USD commit posted 22 game high points. Randy Rosenquist added 18.

Ethan Bruns was also stellar. He posted 20 team high points in their loss.

Dakota Valley finished the year with a perfect 26-0 record.