RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle of the “Valley’s” in the Class ‘A’ State Championship as Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley clashed, with each seeking its first State Title.

Dakota Valley trailed by 4 at halftime, but outscored the Cossacks 52-31 in the 2nd half as they picked up the 82-65 victory to secure their first State Basketball Championship.

Randy Rosenquist paced the Panthers with 25 points, while Isaac Bruns tallied 25. Jaxson Wingert added 16 points, while Jaxon Hennies chipped in 10 in the victory.

For Sioux Valley, Oliver Vincent finished with 23 points, while Damian Danzeisen added 16 points. Hayden Ruesink tallied 12.