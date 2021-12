NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a boys and girls hoops doubleheader down in North Sioux City Monday night as Dakota Valley hosted Tea Area.

The Panthers and Titans clashed in girls hoops first as Dakota Valley outlasted Tea Area 81-73 in overtime. Rachel Rosenquist had a game-high 32 points for the Panthers.

In the boys matchup, Dakota Valley built an early double-digit lead and held off the Titans for the 72-61 victory. Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 30 points.