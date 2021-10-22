Dakota Valley, Sioux Valley continue their reign in Class A Cheer & Dance

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class A State Dance & Cheer Meet was held in Brandon Friday night. A pair of familiar names topped the standings by days end as Dakota Valley won its 12th straight Grand Dance title and Sioux Valley claimed its 15th consecutive Grand Cheer championship.
South Dakota Class ‘A’ State Competitive Cheer & Dance
Grand Champion Dance
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|277
|2
|Beresford
|276.5
|3
|Tea Area
|262.5
|4
|Winner Area
|257.75
|5
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|247
|6
|Gregory
|221
|7
|Hot Springs
|196.5
|8
|Lakota Tech
|170.25
|9
|Northwestern
|83.5
Jazz
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|263.5
|2
|Lakota Tech
|167
|2
|Northwestern
|167
Pom
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|290.5
|2
|Beresford
|287.5
|3
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|260.5
|4
|Tea Area
|257
|5
|Winner Area
|251.5
|6
|Gregory
|215
|7
|Hot Springs
|198.5
Hip Hop
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Tea Area
|268
|2
|Beresford
|265.5
|3
|Winner Area
|264
|4
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|233.5
|5
|Gregory
|227
|6
|Hot Springs
|194.5
|7
|Lakota Tech
|173.5
Grand Champion Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Sioux Valley
|283.5
|2
|Dakota Valley
|214
|3
|Winner Area
|212
|4
|Deubrook Area
|209
|4
|Dell Rapids St. Mary
|209
|6
|Bon Homme
|208.5
|7
|Parkston
|202
|8
|Dell Rapids
|198
|9
|Wolsey-Wessington
|192
|10
|Platte-Geddes
|191.5
|11
|Gregory
|184
|12
|Faulkton Area
|179
|13
|Wagner
|177.5
|14
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|175.5
|15
|Hot Springs
|173
|16
|Belle Fourche
|166.5
|17
|St. Thomas More
|164.5
|18
|Lake Preston
|157.5
|19
|Custer
|154
|20
|Redfield Area
|152
|21
|Lyman
|146
|22
|Northwestern
|130
Small Group Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Deubrook Area
|209
|2
|Bon Homme
|208.5
|3
|Parkston
|202
|4
|Wolsey-Wessington
|192
|5
|Gregory
|184
|6
|Faulkton Area
|179
|7
|Wagner
|177.5
|8
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|175.5
|9
|Hot Springs
|173
|10
|Belle Fourche
|166.5
|11
|St. Thomas More
|164.5
|12
|Lake Preston
|157.5
|13
|Custer
|154
|14
|Redfield Area
|152
|15
|Lyman
|146
|16
|Northwestern
|130
Large Group Cheer
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Sioux Valley
|283.5
|2
|Dakota Valley
|214
|3
|Winner Area
|212
|4
|Dell Rapids St. Mary
|209
|5
|Dell Rapids
|198
|6
|Platte-Geddes
|191.5