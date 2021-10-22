Dakota Valley, Sioux Valley continue their reign in Class A Cheer & Dance

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class A State Dance & Cheer Meet was held in Brandon Friday night. A pair of familiar names topped the standings by days end as Dakota Valley won its 12th straight Grand Dance title and Sioux Valley claimed its 15th consecutive Grand Cheer championship.

South Dakota Class ‘A’ State Competitive Cheer & Dance
Grand Champion Dance

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley277
2Beresford276.5
3Tea Area262.5
4Winner Area257.75
5Platte-Geddes/AC/DC247
6Gregory221
7Hot Springs196.5
8Lakota Tech170.25
9Northwestern83.5

Jazz

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley263.5
2Lakota Tech167
2Northwestern167

Pom

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley290.5
2Beresford287.5
3Platte-Geddes/AC/DC260.5
4Tea Area257
5Winner Area251.5
6Gregory215
7Hot Springs198.5

Hip Hop

PlaceSchoolScore
1Tea Area268
2Beresford265.5
3Winner Area264
4Platte-Geddes/AC/DC233.5
5Gregory227
6Hot Springs194.5
7Lakota Tech173.5

Grand Champion Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Sioux Valley283.5
2Dakota Valley214
3Winner Area212
4Deubrook Area209
4Dell Rapids St. Mary209
6Bon Homme208.5
7Parkston202
8Dell Rapids198
9Wolsey-Wessington192
10Platte-Geddes191.5
11Gregory184
12Faulkton Area179
13Wagner177.5
14Elkton-Lake Benton175.5
15Hot Springs173
16Belle Fourche166.5
17St. Thomas More164.5
18Lake Preston157.5
19Custer154
20Redfield Area152
21Lyman146
22Northwestern130

Small Group Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Deubrook Area209
2Bon Homme208.5
3Parkston202
4Wolsey-Wessington192
5Gregory184
6Faulkton Area179
7Wagner177.5
8Elkton-Lake Benton175.5
9Hot Springs173
10Belle Fourche166.5
11St. Thomas More164.5
12Lake Preston157.5
13Custer154
14Redfield Area152
15Lyman146
16Northwestern130

Large Group Cheer

PlaceSchoolScore
1Sioux Valley283.5
2Dakota Valley214
3Winner Area212
4Dell Rapids St. Mary209
5Dell Rapids198
6Platte-Geddes191.5

