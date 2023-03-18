SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ state championship is set as Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian will meet for the title.

Dakota Valley was tested in the first half of their semifinal game. Hamlin raced out to a 39-30 halftime lead.

However, the Panthers had a response. They opened the second half on a 12-0 run and outscored the Chargers 26-4 in the third quarter.

They’d finish strong on their way to a 77-63 win.

Isaac Bruns led the way with 27 points for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist added 20 and Jaxson Wingest scored 18.

Sioux Falls Christian also had a tough start. They found themselves down 16-13 to Elk Point-Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Chargers flipped the script in the second, outscoring the Huskies 18-11 to take a 31-27 lead into halftime.

A 44 point second half would seal the deal and send the Chargers back to the state championship.

Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian will play for the title on Saturday night at 7:45 p.m.