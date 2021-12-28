Dakota Valley outlasts #2 Corsica-Stickney in Parkston Classic

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — Rylee Rosenquist’s three point play late in the game gave Dakota Valley a 67-66 lead, which they would hold on to, to defeat Corsica-Stickney.

It was a battle of unbeatens in Parkston as Dakota Valley (6-0) met #2 Corsica-Stickney (4-0).

The Jaguars held a slim lead a halftime and they maintained that lead into the fourth quarter.

End of 3: Corsica-Stickney 50 Dakota Valley 49 @kelosports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 28, 2021

Corsica-Stickney built a five point lead, but Dakota Valley came storming back to even the contest at 60, with just two minutes to play.

Avery Broughton scored the next four points for the Jaguars, giving them a 64-62 lead.

That’s when Rosenquist struck again. She grabbed a steal and took it the length of the floor for the game tying layup.

Following a pair of Corsica-Stickney free throws, Rosenquist stepped up again.

She would miss on a layup, but then corral the offensive rebound and turn that into a layup, plus the foul. After cashing in her free throw, the Panthers held a 67-66 lead, with under a minute to play.

42.9 seconds to play: Dakota Valley 67, #2 Corsica-Stickney 66 @kelosports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 28, 2021

Corsica-Stickney got the ball back with ten seconds to play and they went to their standout player, Broughton, but her shot would bounce off the rim as time expired.

Dakota Valley picked up with 67-66 win over the Jaguars. The Panthers are now 7-0 on the season.