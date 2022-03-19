RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – In the first Class A semifinal, Dakota Valley would meet Flandreau. In the games opening minute, DV’s Paul Bruns would pernitrate then kicks to his teammate Brayden Major and his shot didn’t even draw iron. The Panthers were on the board first in Rapid City.

Later in the first, Tash Lunday on the attack, he couldn’t get it to go on the first try but did on the second attempt, The Fliers were hanging around with the number one team in class A.

But right before the end the quarter, Paul Bruns was out on the run and just when it looked like he was stuck in the corner, the step back 3 ball would drop.

Dakota Valley moves on into the state championship defeating Flandreau, 59-47.