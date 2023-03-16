SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The class ‘A’ state quarterfinals began in Sioux Falls on Thursday with Dakota Valley and Hamlin advancing to the semifinals.

Dakota Valley is the defending state champions and they continued their run for back-to-back with a dominant 80-47 win over Hot Springs.

Isaac Bruns scored a game high 24 points. Randy Rosenquist added a triple-double of 11 points, ten rebounds and 16 assists.

Hamlin also punched their ticket to the semifinals, thanks to a strong second half. The Chargers trailed by ten at halftime, but they turned that around.

The Chargers outscored Sioux Valley 47-29 to come from behind and win 72-64.

Easton Neuendorf tallied 22 points, including 15 at the charity stripe. Tyson Stevenson tallied 19, while Evan Stormo collected 12.

Hamlin and Dakota Valley will meet in Friday’s first semifinal. Tip-off is set at 6:00 p.m. in Sioux Falls.