SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley baseball team held off a seventh inning rally as they defeated Winner/Colome, 4-3.

The Panthers will now meet Dell Rapids in the Class ‘B’ State Championship.

The championship is set for 6:05 p.m. on June 1.

RECAP

Winner/Colome struck first in the first inning when Charley Pravecek blasted an RBI double to the right field corner. That gave the Royals a 1-0 lead.

However, Dakota Valley answered with a run to tie the game in the bottom of the first. Jake Pruchniak reached on an error, that allowed Beau Jones to score and even the game.

Winner had a chance to grab the lead back in the fourth when their 1, 2, and 3 hitters reached via base with no outs.

However a pop out to second base and a 4-6-3 double play led to three outs and no runs being scored.

Dakota Valley would also load the bases in the third inning, but unlike Winner, the Panthers were able to take advantage.

Ashton Pick delivered an RBI single to left field to score Randy Rosenquist. A fielder’s choice would add another run and give DV a 3-1 lead.

The Panthers would add on in the sixth with an run producing walk. Dakota Valley earned four walks in that inning.

Winner/Colome trailed 4-1 when they entered the seventh inning, but that didn’t stop the Royals from starting a comeback.

A one out walk would put a man on base. That was followed by back-to-back singles from Aiden Barfuss and Pravecek. That scored one to make it 4-2.

A sacrifice fly would add another, but a strikeout would bring the rally to a close.

Dakota Valley earned the 4-3 win, with Winner leaving the tying run at first base.

Jake Pruchniak earned the win on the mound as he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits and four walks. He struck out ten opposing hitters.

Ethan Anema earned the save in relief in 1.1 innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk.

Dakota Valley will search for their first ever state championship on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.