WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley dance team, and Sioux Valley Cheer team successfully defended their state championships as each took home the overall state titles Friday night in Watertown.

This was the Cossacks 15th consecutive Cheer Championship, while the Panthers collected their 13th straight overall Dance Championship.

Final Results

GRAND CHAMPION DANCE SCORE PLACE Dakota Valley 297.25 1st Beresford 282.75 2nd Tea Area 261.25 3rd P-G/AC/DC 260.75 4th Winner Area 254.25 5th Gregory 227.25 6th Belle Fourche 200.00 7th Lakota Tech Tatanka 180.00 8th

GRAND CHAMPION CHEER SCORE PLACE Sioux Valley 279.00 1st Dell Rapids St Mary 220.50 2nd Parkston 217.50 3rd Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 217.00 4th Winner Area 214.50 5th Dakota Valley 210.00 6th St. Thomas More 209.00 7th Tea Area 209.00 7th Bon Homme 206.50 9th Dell Rapid 203.00 10th Belle Fourche 199.50 11th Wolsey-Wessington 199.00 12th Faulkton Area 198.50 13th Elkton-Lake Benton 196.00 14th Deubrook Area 192.50 15th Gregory 192.00 16th Iroquois/Lake Preston 181.00 17th Custer 176.50 18th Wagner 167.00 19th Hot Springs 159.50 20th Lyman 139.50 21st

HIP HOP Total Score 1st Beresford 284 2nd Tea Area 264.5 3rd Winner Area 250.5 4th Gregory 239.5 5th Belle Fourche 196 6th Lakota Tech 176.5

POM Team Total Score 1st Dakota Valley 296 2nd Beresford 281.5 3rd P-G/AC/DC 263 4th Tea Area 258 4th Winner Area 258 6th Gregory 215 7th Belle Fourche 204

SMALL/CHEER Total Score 1st Dakota Valley 210 2nd St. Thomas More 209 3rd Bon Homme 206.5 4th Dell Rapids 203 5th Belle Fourche 199.5 6th Wolsey-Wessington 199 7th Faulkton Area 198.5 8th Deubrook Area 192.5 9th Gregory 192 10th Custer 176.5 11th Wagner 167 12th Hot Springs 159.5 13th Lyman 139.5

LARGE/CHEER Total Score Sioux Valley 279 Dell Rapids St Mary 220.5 Parkston 217.5 Platte-Geddes/AC/DC 217 Winner Area 214.5 Tea Area 209 Elkton-Lake Benton 196 Iroquois/Lake Preston 181