WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley dance team, and Sioux Valley Cheer team successfully defended their state championships as each took home the overall state titles Friday night in Watertown.
This was the Cossacks 15th consecutive Cheer Championship, while the Panthers collected their 13th straight overall Dance Championship.
Final Results
|GRAND CHAMPION DANCE
|SCORE
|PLACE
|Dakota Valley
|297.25
|1st
|Beresford
|282.75
|2nd
|Tea Area
|261.25
|3rd
|P-G/AC/DC
|260.75
|4th
|Winner Area
|254.25
|5th
|Gregory
|227.25
|6th
|Belle Fourche
|200.00
|7th
|Lakota Tech Tatanka
|180.00
|8th
|GRAND CHAMPION CHEER
|SCORE
|PLACE
|Sioux Valley
|279.00
|1st
|Dell Rapids St Mary
|220.50
|2nd
|Parkston
|217.50
|3rd
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|217.00
|4th
|Winner Area
|214.50
|5th
|Dakota Valley
|210.00
|6th
|St. Thomas More
|209.00
|7th
|Tea Area
|209.00
|7th
|Bon Homme
|206.50
|9th
|Dell Rapid
|203.00
|10th
|Belle Fourche
|199.50
|11th
|Wolsey-Wessington
|199.00
|12th
|Faulkton Area
|198.50
|13th
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|196.00
|14th
|Deubrook Area
|192.50
|15th
|Gregory
|192.00
|16th
|Iroquois/Lake Preston
|181.00
|17th
|Custer
|176.50
|18th
|Wagner
|167.00
|19th
|Hot Springs
|159.50
|20th
|Lyman
|139.50
|21st
|HIP HOP
|Total Score
|1st
|Beresford
|284
|2nd
|Tea Area
|264.5
|3rd
|Winner Area
|250.5
|4th
|Gregory
|239.5
|5th
|Belle Fourche
|196
|6th
|Lakota Tech
|176.5
|POM
|Team
|Total Score
|1st
|Dakota Valley
|296
|2nd
|Beresford
|281.5
|3rd
|P-G/AC/DC
|263
|4th
|Tea Area
|258
|4th
|Winner Area
|258
|6th
|Gregory
|215
|7th
|Belle Fourche
|204
|SMALL/CHEER
|Total Score
|1st
|Dakota Valley
|210
|2nd
|St. Thomas More
|209
|3rd
|Bon Homme
|206.5
|4th
|Dell Rapids
|203
|5th
|Belle Fourche
|199.5
|6th
|Wolsey-Wessington
|199
|7th
|Faulkton Area
|198.5
|8th
|Deubrook Area
|192.5
|9th
|Gregory
|192
|10th
|Custer
|176.5
|11th
|Wagner
|167
|12th
|Hot Springs
|159.5
|13th
|Lyman
|139.5
|LARGE/CHEER
|Total Score
|Sioux Valley
|279
|Dell Rapids St Mary
|220.5
|Parkston
|217.5
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|217
|Winner Area
|214.5
|Tea Area
|209
|Elkton-Lake Benton
|196
|Iroquois/Lake Preston
|181
|JAZZ
|Total Score
|Dakota Valley
|298.5
|P-G/AC/DC
|258.5
|Lakota Tech
|183.5