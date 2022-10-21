WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley dance team, and Sioux Valley Cheer team successfully defended their state championships as each took home the overall state titles Friday night in Watertown.

This was the Cossacks 15th consecutive Cheer Championship, while the Panthers collected their 13th straight overall Dance Championship.

Final Results

GRAND CHAMPION DANCESCOREPLACE
Dakota Valley297.251st
Beresford282.752nd
Tea Area261.253rd
P-G/AC/DC260.754th
Winner Area254.255th
Gregory227.256th
Belle Fourche200.007th
Lakota Tech Tatanka180.008th
GRAND CHAMPION CHEERSCOREPLACE
Sioux Valley279.001st
Dell Rapids St Mary220.502nd
Parkston217.503rd
Platte-Geddes/AC/DC217.004th
Winner Area214.505th
Dakota Valley210.006th
St. Thomas More209.007th
Tea Area209.007th
Bon Homme206.509th
Dell Rapid203.0010th
Belle Fourche199.5011th
Wolsey-Wessington199.0012th
Faulkton Area198.5013th
Elkton-Lake Benton196.0014th
Deubrook Area192.5015th
Gregory192.0016th
Iroquois/Lake Preston181.0017th
Custer176.5018th
Wagner167.0019th
Hot Springs159.5020th
Lyman139.5021st
HIP HOPTotal Score
1stBeresford284
2ndTea Area264.5
3rdWinner Area250.5
4thGregory239.5
5thBelle Fourche196
6thLakota Tech176.5
POMTeamTotal Score
1stDakota Valley296
2ndBeresford281.5
3rdP-G/AC/DC263
4thTea Area258
4thWinner Area258
6thGregory215
7thBelle Fourche204
SMALL/CHEERTotal Score
1stDakota Valley210
2ndSt. Thomas More209
3rdBon Homme206.5
4thDell Rapids203
5thBelle Fourche199.5
6thWolsey-Wessington199
7thFaulkton Area198.5
8thDeubrook Area192.5
9thGregory192
10thCuster176.5
11thWagner167
12thHot Springs159.5
13thLyman139.5
LARGE/CHEERTotal Score
Sioux Valley279
Dell Rapids St Mary220.5
Parkston217.5
Platte-Geddes/AC/DC217
Winner Area214.5
Tea Area209
Elkton-Lake Benton196
Iroquois/Lake Preston181
JAZZTotal Score
Dakota Valley298.5
P-G/AC/DC258.5
Lakota Tech183.5