SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley has climbed to the peak of the class ‘A’ state dance competition, claiming yet another title.

The Panthers scored 286 points, claiming their 14th consecutive title.

Dance Grand Champion

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley286
2Tea Area256
3Gregory233.25
4Beresford231.75
5Platte-Geddes/AC/DC227.25
6Winner Area223.75
7Belle Fourche187.25
8Lakota Tech185.75
9Hot Springs106.23

Jazz

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley281
2Platte-Geddes/AC/DC221.5
3Lakota Tech191.5

Pom

PlaceSchoolScore
1Dakota Valley291
2Tea Area259
3Platte-Geddes/AC/DC233
4Winner Area232.5
5Gregory228
6Beresford224
7Belle Fourche190

Hip Hop

PlaceSchoolScore
1Tea Area253
2Beresford239.5
3Gregory238.5
4Winner Area215
5Hot Springs212.5
6Belle Fourche184.5
7Lakota Tech180