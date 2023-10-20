SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley has climbed to the peak of the class ‘A’ state dance competition, claiming yet another title.
The Panthers scored 286 points, claiming their 14th consecutive title.
Dance Grand Champion
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|286
|2
|Tea Area
|256
|3
|Gregory
|233.25
|4
|Beresford
|231.75
|5
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|227.25
|6
|Winner Area
|223.75
|7
|Belle Fourche
|187.25
|8
|Lakota Tech
|185.75
|9
|Hot Springs
|106.23
Jazz
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|281
|2
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|221.5
|3
|Lakota Tech
|191.5
Pom
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Dakota Valley
|291
|2
|Tea Area
|259
|3
|Platte-Geddes/AC/DC
|233
|4
|Winner Area
|232.5
|5
|Gregory
|228
|6
|Beresford
|224
|7
|Belle Fourche
|190
Hip Hop
|Place
|School
|Score
|1
|Tea Area
|253
|2
|Beresford
|239.5
|3
|Gregory
|238.5
|4
|Winner Area
|215
|5
|Hot Springs
|212.5
|6
|Belle Fourche
|184.5
|7
|Lakota Tech
|180