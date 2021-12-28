Dakota Valley boys power past Platte-Geddes in Parkston Classic

Click the video player above to see highlights from the game

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — The second-ranked Dakota Valley boys basketball team continued to look sharp this season as they cruised to a 76-41 win over Platte-Geddes in the Parkston Classic.

The Panthers are now 4-0 on the season.

Tuesday’s win continued a theme of offensive success for Dakota Valley as it is the third straight game they’ve scored over 70 points.

In their four contests this season, the Panthers are averaging 76 points per game.

Dakota Valley returns to action on Tuesday, January 4 when they play at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa.