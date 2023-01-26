NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley boys basketball team picked up a win on Thursday over #3 Sioux Falls Christian, 73-57.

The Panthers win was their 11th straight victory as they are now 11-0 on the year.

It was also the first loss of the season for the Chargers, who are now 10-1.

Dakota Valley had a strong start in Thursday’s contest, but they were able to pull away late for the win.

Isaac Bruns led the way for Dakota Valley with 26 points. Randy Rosenquist added 15, while Jaxon Hennies tallied 13.

The Panthers return to action on Saturday, when they play Clark/Willow Lake in the DakXII/NEC Clash in Madison.