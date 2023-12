BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Valley boys continued their impressive win streak, following an 87-63 win over Beresford.

The victory marked the Panthers 55th straight win, dating back to the 2021 state semifinals.

The top three scorers combined for 67 points in the win.

Jaxson Wingert posted a team high 23 points. Luke Bruns added 22, while Logan Collette posted 12. Seven other Panthers scored in the win.

Dakota Valley hosts Canton on Friday at 8:30 p.m.