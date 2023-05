SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first games of the Class ‘B’ regional tournaments took place Sunday. Dakota Valley, Bon Homme and Redfield Area punched their tickets to the state tournament.

Dakota Valley defeated Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 in the region final. Bon Homme shut out Parkston/Ethan/Tripp 6-0, and Redfield Area dominated Sioux Valley 10-0.

The remainder of the region playoffs are set to take place Monday-Wednesday.