NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Valley and Beresford split a girls and boys double header on Tuesday evening in North Sioux City.

The Dakota Valley boys saw three score in double figures as they powered past Beresford, 82-44.

Jaxson Hennies nearly had a double-double as he tallied 21 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Bruns went for 20 points and seven boards, while Randy Rosenquist tallied nine points and nine assists.

In the girls contest, Beresford earned a 47-40 win, thanks to a strong first half.

The Watchdogs held a 29-19 lead at the break.

That lead was narrowed to 31-28 after three, but the Watchdogs would outscore the Panthers by four in the fourth, on their way to the seven point victory.