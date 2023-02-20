MADISON, S.D. (DSU) — The red-hot shooting Dakota State (S.D.) shot a season-high 67.8 percent from the field and drained a season-high 16 3-pointers Monday evening, cruising to a 116-40 victory over eighth-seeded Presentation (S.D.) in the opening round of the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Postseason Tournament at DSU Fieldhouse.

It was a season-high in points for Dakota State and largest victory of 70-plus points margin since Nov. 1, 2012, when the Trojans defeated Oglala Lakota (S.D.) 112-39 at DSU Fieldhouse. DSU’s 116 points is the second most points scored in a single game in the record book behind the school record of 122 points at Bethany Lutheran (Minn.) on Dec. 15, 2007.

Monday’s game was the final all-time series meeting with Presentation, where they are closing after this spring. DSU earned their 10th straight victory in the series meeting with PC.

Dakota State, receiving votes (RV) in the latest NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll and top seeded team in the NSAA postseason tournament, extended their winning streak to 14 games (second longest winning streak in school history) and lifted their overall record to 24-5 (24 wins are currently the fourth most wins in the single season). Presentation ended their season at 2-24 overall record.

DSU is 12-0 record at home this season, winning their 43rd home game in the last 46 contests at DSU Fieldhouse.

The Trojans await to for the winner in the first semifinal contest Saturday afternoon with a 1 p.m. tip-ff at Watertown (S.D.) Civic Arena. Dakota State plays the winner of No. 5 seed Valley City State (N.D.) and No. 4 seed Dickinson State (N.D.), which is set to play Tuesday evening at 8 p.m. (Central Time)/7 p.m. (Mountain Time).

(RV) Dakota State (S.D.) 116, Presentation (S.D.) 40 – FINAL

Dakota State kicked off the game by making four straight baskets from four different scorers, ignited by a 3-pointer from Morgan Huber. Savannah Walsdorf, Courtney Menning and Elsie Aslesen each followed up with a layup to grab a 9-0 quick lead with eight minutes, four seconds on the clock.

Presentation ended their scoring drought with 7:14 on the clock with a free-throw from Evelyn Abundes (DSU led 9-1).

Seven different Trojan players – Walsdorf, Aslsen, Menning, Lilli Mackley, Huber, Sidney Fick, and Angela Slattery – scored in the first ten minutes, fueled by a red-hot 73.3 percent field goal shooting (11-of-15 field goals) for a 32-5 lead.

PC was held to 15.4 percent from the field in the first period.

Dakota State kicked off the second quarter with a 16-0 outburst – including nine straight points from Aslesen. Menning capped the scoring run with 5:15 to go in the second, ballooning their lead to 48-5.

The Trojans outscored the Saints 33-8 in the second quarter, widening their lead to 65-13.

DSU shot a blazing 65.7 percent from the field in the first half (23-of-35 field goals), including 9-of-16 from the 3-point arc. Presentation shot 24 percent from the field (6-of-25 field goals).

Dakota State started the third quarter with a 7-0 run, opening with three straight baskets. Huber capped the scoring run with a 3-pointer (assisted by Slattery) for a 72-15 lead with 7:22 on the clock.

DSU led 89-29 after three quarters, outscoring PC 24-16.

The Trojans were 66.7 percent from the field in the first ten minutes of the second half (8-of-12 field goals) and hit 4-of-6 from the 3-point line. The Saints were 43.8 percent from the field (7-of-16 field goals) in the third period.

Dakota State hit the century mark for the third time this season after Fick’s basket with 6:40 remaining (assisted by Slattery).

The Trojans outscored the Saints 27-11 in the fourth quarter.

DSU shot a sizzling 70.8 percent in the second half (17-of-24 field goals) and 7-of-12 from the 3-point arc. PC was 33.3 percent from the field (11-of-33 field goals).

All 12 Dakota State players scored tonight.

Five Dakota State players scored in double digits, led by Aslesen with 20 points. She was perfect from the field by going 7-of-7, which tied for 10th best field goal percentage accuracy in single-game record book. She also had three rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Huber had a career-high 19 points for the Trojans. She was 6-of-8 from the field, including 5-of-7 from the 3-point arc. She stole the ball three times and dished out two assists.

Fick scored 15 points off the bench and nearly posted a double-double with nine rebounds for DSU. She had four blocks. Mackley tallied 14 points and three assists. Walsdorf scored 10 points and registered three steals.

Menning scored eight points and contributed a season-high seven assists for Dakota State. She recorded four steals. Miakken Vincent scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds off the bench. Caitlin Dyer had eight points and four assists. Slattery grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists.

Emma Ogitchida led the Saints with 14 points on her 7-of-15 field goals. She had two assists and two steals. Grace Lupumba had six points and four rebounds. Kayla Carman added five points and four rebounds.

Dakota State was 40-of-59 from the field overall, including 16-of-28 from the 3-point line. The Trojans converted 20-of-24 free-throws.

The Trojans produced season-highs 40 field goals, 27 assists, and 11 blocks.

Presentation shot 29.3 percent from the field (17-of-58 field goals) and 1-of-9 from 3-point line. The Saints hit 5-of-9 free-throws.

DSU had a slim rebounding edge, outrebounding PC 32-31.

Dakota State outscored Presentation 14-0 in fast-break points, 46-9 in points off turnovers, 48-26 inside the paint, and 45-15 in bench points.