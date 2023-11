MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — No. 16 Dakota St. dominated Dakota Wesleyan 93-75 in women’s basketball Monday night.

The Trojans outscored the Tigers by 11 in the second quarter to take a 52-34 lead into halftime.

Savannah Walsdorf notched a game-high 22 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists. Four other DSU players notched double figures.

Grace Fryda led DWU with 19 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Emma Yost tallied 18 points.

Dakota St. is 4-2 on the season. Dakota Wesleyan is 3-1.