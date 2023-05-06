SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The second day of action continued as runners from several states embarked on Sioux Falls for the 98th Howard Wood Dakota Relays.

View Day 2 Results Here

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Sturgis Brown’s Aidan Heederman beats out Kindred’s Trey Heinrich to claim the top spot with a time of 14.62.

Moving on to the 100-meter dash, Jeran McNichols from Bismarck sealed the first place spot at 10.69.

In the special Olympics 100-meter dash, Roosvelt’s Jaren Kiser distances himself from the pack in the last heat with a time of 14.05.

In the 1600-meter run, Rapid City Stevens Simeon Birnbaum blows past the field with a record-breaking time of 4:04.05.

In the girls’ 100-meter dash Central Cass’s Elise Wisnewski finished in first over Minot’s Faith Brown with a time of 12.06.

In the special Olympics 100-meter dash, Hamlin’s Tiffany Carroll earns first with a time of 20.36, more than 2 seconds faster than Brandon Valley’s Josie Mashlan.

In the 1600-meter run, Rapid City Stevens Brionna Holso blows past the field under five minutes finishing, with a time 4:57.70.