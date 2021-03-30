Dakota Marker game moved to April 17

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-SDSU-Jackrabbits-football-NDSU_1529375711741.jpg

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has postponed the North Dakota State-South Dakota State football game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, due to positive COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU’s Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

The game will be rescheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Tickets purchased for the April 3 game will be valid on April 17.

Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.

South Dakota State’s next game is now scheduled for April 10 versus South Dakota. The South Dakota Showdown Series game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 