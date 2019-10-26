Dakota Marker Game: #1 NDSU vs. #3 SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota State University and North Dakota State University take to the football field Saturday afternoon in a battle for the Dakota Marker trophy.
The border battle between the #3 Jackrabbits and the #1 Bison usually has plenty of excitement, but the matchup is getting additional national attention this year thanks to a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay.
The game has conference championship implications and FCS playoff positioning at stake. SDSU has won two of the last three Dakota Marker games.
Both programs will lean on first-year starters at quarterback. For the Bison, Trey Lance, a Marshall, Minnesota native, will lead the offense, while J’Bore Gibbs will be under center for the Jackrabbits.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.
