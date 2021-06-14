Dakota Classic returns with 40-team field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Classic Legion baseball tournament looked a lot different in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic limited the tourney to just 12 teams.

A year later, the tournament is back and has its largest field ever, as this year’s tournament will feature 40 teams from five different states, with 15 coming from South Dakota.

Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Brandon, Renner, Humboldt and Lennox will serve as hosts for the eight pools in the tournament.

“We’re working together with the other communities in a really good way, right now. It’s really neat that with all of us working together really helps. Once we started doing this, you know, the Humboldt’s the Lennox’s, we all know each other, we’re social, we like each other, it’s not that hard to find a site,” Dan Rausch said.

This year’s tournament begins on Friday with the first games beginning at 11 a.m. The semi-finals and championships will be held a week from today.