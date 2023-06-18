SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Dakota Classic continues teams battle for a spot in the final round of the tournament as pool play finished.

Over at Harmodon Park, Brookings met Gillette from Wyoming. They’d fall to Gillette 5-2. Gillette finished pool play 5-0 and they’ll move on to the semifinals Monday.

Huron faced Lees Summit from Missouri over at Ronken Field. They’d outlast Lees Summit 9-1. Huron completed pool play 2-2 and Lees Summit ended 0-4.

Aberdeen met Bennington also at Augustana. Post 266 cruised past Aberdeen 8-4, they’d finish pool play 4-1. They’d fall short to Brandon Valley in the quarterfinals.