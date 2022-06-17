SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 6th Annual Dakota Classic got underway with 33 legion baseball teams competing across 7 different pools in the Sioux Falls area.

That included in the Harrisburg pool, where host Post 45 took on Brookings Post 74. Harrisburg would grab an early 1-0 lead on a Lincoln Carlson leadoff home run in the bottom of the 1st.

They’d extend that lead to 2 on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 3rd. But Brookings would answer back in their ensuing at bat with a pair of runs to tie the game up at 2.

But Harrisburg had a response in the home frame, plating 3 runs to take a 5-2 lead, and that would be your final.

Then Lennox took on Aberdeen in pool play. The Smittys would strike first in the bottom of the 2nd, plating 4 runs total to take a 4-0 lead.

Lennox would answer its ensuing at-bat with as Brandon Otte’s single scored a run to make it 4-1, but that’s all they’d get.

Aberdeen pitcher Brock Martin was stellar. He struck out the first 6 batters he faced, and had 8 K’s through 3 innings of work. He finished the game with 12 strikeouts as Aberdeen picked up the 9-1 win.

Friday’s Dakota Classic Scores

Renner Pool

Renner 5, Watertown 0

Omaha Central 5, Renner 2

Omaha Central 6, Creighton Prep 5

Creighton Prep 4, Kindred, ND 3

Harrisburg Pool

Harrisburg 5, Brookings 2

Harrisburg 12, St. Peter, MN 6

St. Peter, MN 5, Brookings 3

Gretna, NE 9, Blue Springs 0

Sioux Falls East Pool

Sioux Falls East 11, Omaha Gross 1

Columbus, NE 8, Sioux Falls East 0

Columbus, NE 7, Omaha Gross 4

Orono, MN 8, Pierre 0

Sioux Falls West Pool

Sioux Falls West 8, Worthington, MN 5

Sioux Falls West 6, Ralston, NE 5

Worthington, MN 8, Ralston, NE 5



Brandon Pool

Brandon Valley 8, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Brandon Valley 5, Rosemount, MN 4

Rosemount, MN 12, East Grand Forks 0

Augustana Pool

Shakopee, MN 7, Yankton 4

Viroqua, WI 6, Yankton 3

Lincoln Pius X 11, Viroqua, WI 7

Lennox Pool

Lennox 9, Sioux Falls Post 15 5

Aberdeen Smittys 14, Sioux Falls Post 15 0

Aberdeen Smittys 9, Lennox 1

Lincoln North Star 8, Crookston, MN 0