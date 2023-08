SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 45th Bob Burns Dakota Bowl returns to Sioux Falls this weekend with a top five showdown in 11AAA football.

#5 O’Gorman is set to host #3 Brandon Valley at O’Gorman High School.

Saturday’s game will livestream on KELOLAND.com. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. with a halftime fireworks show as well.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Ian Sacks.