Dakota Bowl postponed until Tuesday

UPDATED AT 7:26:

Due to severe weather, the game has now been postponed until Tuesday at 4 p.m.

UPDATED at 8:18

The game now has a new restart time of 8:00 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The development of severe storms in the area forced teams playing in the Dakota Bowl from the field Monday evening.

The Roosevelt and O’Gorman High School football teams had to pause the action due to lightning in the area.

That’s also meant the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream is on hold until the teams are cleared to return to the field.

Fans were also asked to evacuate the stadium shortly after 5 p.m.

As of 5:30, the game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.

The game had to be cancelled on Saturday due to heavy rain in Sioux Falls.