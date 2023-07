ORLANDO, FL (KELO) — The Dakota Alliance 17U girls soccer team has claimed the United States Youth Soccer National Title.

The team earned a 3-2 win in penalty kicks on Sunday as they outscored SC Solar 5-4 in PK’s.

Dakota Alliance trailed multiple times, but a goal in the 89th and 110th minutes would tie the game.

That opened the door for Abby Flanagan to score the game winning penalty kick.

It is the first time that Dakota Alliance has won this tournament.