SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Dakota Alliance Soccer Club girls program has had a team advance to the Presidents Cup national tournament twice prior to this year, including winning the Championship back in 2019 for the very first time, and they’ll be sending another team there this year.

“I was telling my parents little Aubree, she’d be so proud of me right now, she would never expect this. So, yea, I’m just excited,” Dakota Alliance athlete Aubree Dowling said.

Most of the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club U15 girls team have been playing together since they were nine.

“I’ve been able to make some really close friendships and I think just like being together for that long showed up on the field, and how we like understand each other on the field helps us win games,” Dakota Alliance athlete Kinsley Pesicka said.

A weeks ago, Dakota Alliance entered the regional President’s Cup in St. Louis, Missouri.

“When you go to a regional event and you’re at a different state and you pull South Dakota in your pool you’re like yes, we get to play South Dakota, easy-peasy,” Dakota Alliance assistant coach Ashley Haflatt stated.

But that wasn’t the case this time around. After successfully advancing from pool play, Dakota Alliance would keep it rolling in the semis.

“During our semifinal game we came out with so much intensity and so much power. After we started scoring I was like yup, this is it, this is pretty, this is what we’re going to do,” Dowling remembered.

They would march into the championship where they would defeat a Missouri based team by a final score of 5-0.

“We crushed them, it was good and we just kept the intensity the whole game, kept scoring and eventually they started to get tired and give out and we won,” Dowling said.

With the win, the girls will now head down to Greensboro, North Carolina to play in the President’s Cup Championship Tournament.

“It’s super cool. if it weren’t for soccer I don’t think I would ever be going to North Carolina. So, it’s so cool that soccer gives me these opportunities,” Pesicka remarked.

The team leaves for the President’s Cup Championship Tournament on July 5th, The tournament begins on the 7th. The team will also be honored tuesday night before the start of the Sioux Falls City FC’s matchup with the Maplebrook Fury.