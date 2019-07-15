Dakota Alliance U14 girls soccer team claims national championship

The Dakota Alliance U14 soccer team used wins over teams from Texas, Pennsylvania and California to earn a trip to the National Championship against Century East, Pennsylvania in Tenneessee.

The championship game needed overtime, but Hailee Christensen scored one minute into the first overtime half giving the Alliance the only goal they needed to earn the President’s Cup National Championship.

The team is having a welcome home arrival at the HyVee parking lot on Minnesota Avenue at 8:30 a.m. Monday. KELOLAND News will have more coverage from the team.