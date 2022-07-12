SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Alliance 16U Girls team has done something no other team in South Dakota history has accomplished, advancing to the National Championship Series, the highest tier event that U.S. Youth Soccer offers.

Not every team in South Dakota even gets the chance to compete in the National Championship Series.

“The State Champion goes to Presidents Cup unless you show you’ve got enough of a resume and are good enough to qualify and try to go to the National Championship Series,” Oppenheimer said.

Not only was this year’s 16U team worthy, but they entered the Regionals on a mission.

“The age group above them is the other team that has won National Presidents Cup, so this team has always had a little bit of a mission to show that they are as good as the older team and they can play at that level,” Oppenheimer said.

After becoming the first Dakota Alliance team to advance out of pool play, they faced the Minnesota State Champions in the semifinals. But this was no ordinary semifinal, as the winner would earn a spot at nationals due to the other semifinalist already having secured spots there.

“I know I went into the game very, very nervous because if I wanted to go to Florida we had to win that game. I know a lot of us were really nervous and scared, but we knew we just had to play our game.

Regulation wouldn’t be enough to determine a victor in their semifinal. So two 15-minute halves stood in the way of a trip to Nationals.

“It was a very close almost goal by the other team. Our outside back, Marie Horstead saved it, and that really got us, oh wow we need to step this up. That next goal really got us like, we can do this,” Tierney Mullady said.

Dakota Alliance would tally 2 goals in overtime en-route to a 3-1 victory.

“On my part it was pure relief, on behalf of the girls it was just true excitement knowing they were going to Disney World where Nationals is. And just knowing that they’ve done something that’s never been done by this club before,” Oppenheimer said.

While happy to have made history, they’re hoping to make a little more.

“I’m really looking forward to some wins and hopefully coming back as a national champion,” Mullady said.

The Dakota Alliance girls join the Dakota Gold U13 Boys Team who won the regional back in 1999, but they didn’t offer a National Championship Series for that age group at the time. Dakota Alliance will open the National championship Series on July 19th. You can see the full schedule here.